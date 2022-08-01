Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping everyone get back to school healthily.

The department says it is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appointment only.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to make sure their children are caught up on routine vaccinations,” Clinical Services Director Laura Booker said. “We’re trying to make it easy for working parents to get their kids ready to go back to school.”

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can make an appointment by calling (731) 423-3020. The department says spots are limited.

Find more local news here.