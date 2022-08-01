Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22

Brown, James Brown, James: Failure to appear

Boylan, Sidney Boylan, Sidney: Simple domestic assault

Clark, Tiana Clark, Tiana: Aggravated assault

Clay, Kayla Clay, Kayla: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

Curry, Johnathan Curry, Johnathan: Failure to appear



Dancy, Tayewon Dancy, Tayewon: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

Davis, Jeffery Davis, Jeffery: Failure to appear

Dickerson, Bunnie Dickerson, Bunnie: Criminal trespass

Dysart, Caitlin Dysart, Caitlin: DUI

Fason, Robert Fason, Robert: DUI



Franklin, Eric Franklin, Eric: Failure to appear

Garcia, Rodrigo Garcia, Rodrigo: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Garner, Bart Garner, Bart: Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations

Givens, Jeff Givens, Jeff: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Glass, Frankie Glass, Frankie: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Harris, Jerry Harris, Jerry: Failure to appear

Herron, Robbie Herron, Robbie: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Johnston, Micheal Johnston, Micheal: Simple domestic assault

Kidd, Laqureshia Kidd, Laqureshia: Assault

Kirk, Joseph Kirk, Joseph: Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, failure to appear



Lane, Jeffery Lane, Jeffery: Simple domestic assault

Lawane, Valerie Lawane, Valerie: Violation of probation

Manuel, Brandon Manuel, Brandon: Violation of probation

Milam, Melissa Milam, Melissa: Schedule II drug violations

Powell, Darius Powell, Darius: Failure to appear



Pugh, Melvin Pugh, Melvin: Sex offender registry violations

Ricks, Rikedia Ricks, Rikedia: Failure to appear

Roberson, Travon Roberson, Travon: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Shands, Judy Shands, Judy: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Simmerman, Ozzy Simmerman, Ozzy: Aggravated domestic assault



Standberry, Donald Standberry, Donald: Public intoxication

Taylor, Arsenio Taylor, Arsenio: DUI

Taylor, Dennis Taylor, Dennis: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

Thomas, Jimmy JR Thomas, Jimmy JR: Failure to appear, harassment

Thomas, Marc Thomas, Marc: Burglary, failure to appear, theft under $1,000, vandalism



Turner, Carl Turner, Carl: Shoplifting

Vinson, Derrian Vinson, Derrian: Violation of community corrections

Walker, Nathaniel Walker, Nathaniel: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Watson, Alvin Watson, Alvin: Violation of community corrections

Wilson, Alexis Wilson, Alexis: Criminal trespass



Winterstein, Barbara Winterstein, Barbara: Possession of stolen property

Womack, Jason Womack, Jason: Aggravated assault

Wortham, Devoy Wortham, Devoy: Criminal impersonation, solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.