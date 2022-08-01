Myrna Gail Bourne

Myrna Gail Bourne, age 80, a resident of Stanton, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A graveside service will be held at the Stanton Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 AM. Rev. Richard Dickerson will officiate the services.

Myrna was born in Stanton, TN on July 8, 1942, to the late Gibson and Marion Powell Bourne. She was a hard worker through the years and earned the achievement of being the Vice President for NBC Bank for more than 30 years. In her spare time, she loved to shop, but she had a special love for animals, especially puppies. Over the years, she adopted over 300; with her prized possessions being her Bandit, Lucy, JJ, and Lillie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gibson Ware and Marion Powell Bourne and one sister, Linda Bourne Cox. She is survived by her cousins: Bill (Jeanie) Owen, Gene (Georgia) Owen, Anne Dale, Betty Jane (Jim) Ward, Charles (Joyce) Daniels, Ronnie Hawkins, and Tommy Hawkins; her dear friend Johnnie Woods; and friend Greg Coulston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Pet Rescue of the donor’s choice. All services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.