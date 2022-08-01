Peggy Sue Mansfield Woodruff, age 88, resident of Fisherville, Tennessee and wife of the late Lowell Dean Woodruff, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022.

Peggy was born December 10, 1933 in Palmersville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Fred Mansfield and Vera Byars Mansfield. She was a member of First Baptist Church Fisherville and was retired from Holiday Inns after 27 years.

Mrs. Woodruff is survived by two sons, Donald Woodruff (Monica) and Daryl Woodruff; her brother, Porter Mansfield (Mary Jo); her daughter-in-law, Bert Woodruff; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Woodruff and Dennis Woodruff; and her brother, Mitchell Mansfield.

The family will receive guests from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, August 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church Fisherville with memorial service to immediately follow.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church Fisherville Nursing Home Mission, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.