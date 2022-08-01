Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!

This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance.

The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1 at Jackson State. It will have bike tour with 14, 32, 62 and 100-mile routes, that wind through Pinson Mounds and Chickasaw State Parks.

The bike ride will begin on begin at 8 a.m., and a walk/run 5K being held at the JSCC campus will begin at 9 a.m.

“The KJ100+5K has been such a great fundraiser to host here at Jackson State over the years and I’m excited to be celebrating its 20th Anniversary,” said Lindsey Tritt, Director of Community Development & Foundation. “I encourage everyone in the Jackson community to join us in celebration as we carry on Kent Jones’ legacy and make this one of the biggest rides we’ve ever had.”

