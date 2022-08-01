Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday.

The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky.

He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next three to five years.

Sterbinsky also spoke about key goals, and how you need to start your plans early to achieve success.

“He spoke to the economic development of the town of Stanton is doing and undergoing and planning for, and that was very eye opening,” said Shelley Hayes, the President of the Old Hickory Rotary Club. “It’s exciting to see.”

The Old Hickory Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon at the DoubleTree.

