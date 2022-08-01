Tax free holiday for groceries begins in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Beginning Aug. 1, groceries are tax free in Tennessee for 30 days.

Gov. Bill Lee proposed a grocery tax suspension back in March in response to nationwide inflation.

Tennessee’s General Assembly approved the sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients, only excluding alcohol, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.

“With the prices being so high, it will help. People will get more for their money,” said Sandra Kenny, a shopper.

“It’ll help people in a lot of ways, the way the economy is now. Every little bit will help,” said Roy Conner, a shopper.

Grocery prices have increased amid the pandemic and struggling economy, and shoppers are excited for some relief. Some even postponed getting groceries in order to take advantage of the tax suspension.

“I just think it’s marvelous that their doing this tax free to help everybody survive with all of the inflation going up, and everything, and all the high prices,” Kenny said.

As the cost of living continues to rise, Lee thinks the 30 day holiday will help people save and also help boost the economy. He called it the “most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean.”

Shoppers say many Tennesseans will need this break in order to make it and survive.

“You’ve got to have it, so take advantage of it,” said Conner.

This is the longest grocery tax suspension in Tennessee. It ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

