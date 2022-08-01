Tommy Lee Lipford, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Alamo, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Lipford was born in Alamo, TN, on June 13, 1956, to the late Raymond Lipford and Elizabeth Ann Robertson Lipford. He worked in construction his whole life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by one son: Daniel Jones (Jenna) of Medina, TN; two brothers: Raymond Allen Lipford, Timothy Earl Lipford both of Alamo, TN; six sisters: Sharon Ann Cowan of Alamo, TN, Louna “Gail” Vowell (Steve) of Trenton, TN, Vickey Elaine Horton of Reagan, TN, Teresa Renea Pool (Thomas) of Alamo, TN, Mary Evelyn Chambers (Marty) of Newbern, TN, Pamela Diane Kail (Doug) of Dyersburg, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Taylor, Mason, Peyton and Bryan.

The Lipford Family is honoring his wishes for cremation and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

—