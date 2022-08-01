United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary.

The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman.

United Way will be hosting Unitas to celebrate its impact and work within the region.

During the event, attendees will enjoy a four-course dinner, silent auction, live music, and a keynote address from Foreman.

“We really want you to come out that night. You’ll have an opportunity to even participate in a silent auction, where you can win some autograph material from George Foreman. You may get a pair of autograph boxing trunks or gloves, or even maybe an autograph grill. So come on out, support the nonprofits in our community, and come out and support United Way,” said Matt Marshall, the President and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee.

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available for purchase online. Or you can contact them at (731) 422-1816 for more information.

Find more local news here.