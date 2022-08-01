Warm & Humid with Pop Up Showers this Week!

The humidity will be high most of the week and highs in general will reach the low 90s. Each day the heat index will be around 100°, so heat advisories are NOT expected as of now. Pop up showers and storms chances will return for a few of us on Tuesday, but rain chances increase by the end of the work week. We will talk more about what you can expect and a first look into the upcoming weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and although most of us will stay dry, a stray shower or two may pop up. It will remain warm and humid due to a southwest breeze and tonight’s low will fall down to around 73°.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will hang around for most of the day on Tuesday. Some evening pop up showers or storms may develop that could produce some gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of West Tennessee under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and chances for rain sit around 20-30%. Tuesday highs will reach the mid 90s with a heat index between 100-105°. Tuesday night lows will dip into the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks to be our most likely day of staying dry this week as rain chances only sit around 10%. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be sticking around during the afternoon. The winds will stay out of the southwest most of the day and highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100°. Wednesday night lows will again drop down into the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and storms appear to be returning to West Tennessee on Thursday. The severe weather threat looks low but some isolated storm activity is expected to develop in some of the pop up showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will climb up to around 90° before the showers develop. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Skies will become mostly cloudy into the afternoon and clouds will be hanging around most of Thursday night. Thursday night lows will fall down to around 70°. Chances for rain on Friday currently sit around 40%

FRIDAY:

Rain showers are expected to continue into the day on Friday and just like on Thursday, some embedded storms will also be possible. Gusty winds will again be the main threat if we see any storms developing. Highs on Friday will make it up to around 90° and Friday night lows will dip into the low 70s. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around on Friday and shower chances will linger into the beginning of the weekend. Chances for rain on Friday currently sit around 50%.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers and some weak storms may linger into the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out Saturday afternoon. The clouds will linger for the beginning of the weekend as well and then clear out as the weekend progresses. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot into the mid 90s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Chances for rain sit around 30% for Saturday morning and 10% on Sunday. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

