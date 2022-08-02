BBQ Pitmaster Chris Lilly shares favorite grilling hacks

JACKSON, Tenn. — A favorite Summer destination for many families is their own backyard, making memories during cookouts and other outdoor activities.

We spoke with pitmaster Chris Lilly, a world-renown BBQ Hall of Famer, who shared some tips and tricks when it comes to grilling out.

Lilly began with a grilling demonstration of butterflied whole chicken, which he says is one of the most economical cuts of chicken at the grocery store.

“So what I did is I pushed my Kingsford Charcoal over to one side of the grill, and I can get a beautiful charred live fire grill flavor on my bird,” Lilly said.

Lilly displayed some of his favorite grilling hacks, including scoring the chicken skin with a sharp knife, allowing the flavor to seep through to the bone.

He also shared some of his favorite essential ingredients for flavor, such as brown sugar and Korean chili paste.

You can find more tips and recipes at Kingsford.com.

For more local news, click here.