Books of Madison County fundraiser to be held Aug. 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event made its return.

Preparations are underway for the 11th Books of Madison County fundraiser.

It’s the biggest event of the year to fund raise for the Jackson-Madison County Library. It’s put on by the Library Foundation.

This year it will be held on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds. There is a dinner, auction, and a storytelling performance. This year’s theme is Whistling Dixie.

“It’s always a great night of fun and networking with local Jackson folks, but it’s also just a great night to support the library,” said Kelly O’Moore, the Marketing Manager for the library.

For details on the event and purchasing tickets, you can call the library at (731) 425-8600.

