Church to host ‘Back to School’ giveaway Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students will have the opportunity to receive free items to help start off their school year.

Empowerment Church is hosting a “Back to School” giveaway on Saturday, August 6.

Beginning at noon, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed until supplies last.

Items will include shoes, pencils, pens, notebooks and more.

Empowerment Church is located at 455 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

