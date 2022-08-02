Job fair held by Goodwill in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were able to find new careers on Tuesday.

The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson held a job fair and community resource event from Tuesday morning.

The center had 17 employers there that were seeking to fill more than 465 positions.

Employers included Addus Homecare, the American Job Center, DAT Staffing, the Jackson Housing Authority, and more.

Openings included home care aide, production, welder, residence hall monitor, maintenance helper, machine operator, assembly, press operator, robotic welder, forklift, and other positions.

Representatives were on-site to talk about to potential employees about the positions, company life, and to answer any other questions that came to mind for attendees.

“Your kids are going back to school, so go back to work. We’re hoping to bridge the gap between the employment needs of the community and as of the residents of Madison County,” said Christine McCrury, a Career Coach at Goodwill Career Solutions Center.

McCrury says their center also offers financial literacy, HISET, and forklift classes. Just call them at (731) 736-3401.

