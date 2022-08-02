Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede

HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding.

The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground.

“Many of the hardest hit areas are the most difficult to reach. We want to ensure those folks aren’t left out when it comes to assistance,” said Bo Sells, Salvation Army Incident Commander.

The Salvation Army reports that it has served 3,308 meals, 712 drinks, 261 cases of bottled water, 937 snacks, 812 cleaning supplies, and have provided 1,003 individuals with emotional and spiritual care since Friday.

“The loss of life is devastating. Our prayers are with the families of those who have been lost and all those that have been affected by this disaster. Sometimes, when waters recede, memories can fade as well. But the folks affected by this disaster have a long road ahead of them. And The Salvation Army intends to walk alongside them on that journey,” said Major Tom Louden, Divisional Commander for Kentucky & Tennessee.

You can help The Salvation Army’s effort to assist flood victims online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (800-725-2769).

