Mostly Dry & Hot Wednesday, Rain Chances Return Thursday & Friday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Update for August 2nd:

Some isolated showers and storms will try to move in from the northwest tonight and linger across northern sections of West Tennessee. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, warm and humid. Clouds and shower chances will return on Thursday and Friday and temperatures will cool down a bit as well. We will take a detailed look at your late week rain chances and have more on your weekend forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and although most of us will stay dry, a few stray shower or storms may pop up in the evening hours. It will remain warm and humid due to a southwest breeze and tonight’s low will fall down to around 73°.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks to be our most likely day of staying dry this week as rain chances only sit around 10%. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be sticking around during the afternoon. The winds will stay out of the southwest most of the day and highs will still reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100°. Wednesday night lows will again drop down into the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and storms appear to be returning to West Tennessee on Thursday. The severe weather threat looks low but some isolated storm activity is expected to develop in some of the pop up showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will climb up to around 90° before the showers develop. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Skies will become mostly cloudy into the afternoon and clouds will be hanging around most of Thursday night. Thursday night lows will fall down to around 70°. Chances for rain on Thursday currently sit around 50%

FRIDAY:

Rain showers are expected to continue into the day on Friday and just like on Thursday, some embedded storms will also be possible. Gusty winds will again be the main threat if we see any storms developing. Highs on Friday will make it up to around 90° and Friday night lows will dip into the low 70s. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around on Friday and shower chances will linger into the beginning of the weekend. Chances for rain on Friday currently sit around 50%.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers and some weak storms may linger into the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out Saturday afternoon. The clouds will linger for the beginning of the weekend as well and then clear out as the weekend progresses. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot into the mid 90s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Chances for rain sit around 30% for Saturday and 20% on Sunday. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13