National Night Out held in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime.

Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment.

Along with different vendors, there was food, games and outdoor activities.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says this is a great way for those in the community to talk with law enforcement one-on-one about their concerns.

“These citizens that want to come and talk to us in an environment that is not professional. It is more laid back, and they can voice some of their concerns about things that are going on in their neighborhood. Give us ideas that help keep them safe,” Sellers said.

This is the 22nd year for the event, and they hope to have more to come.

