Reggie C James

WBBJ Staff,

Img 52341Reggie C James (50) Mercer, TN

 Visitation for the late Reggie James will be Friday August 5th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday August 6th at 1 PM. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. (With a new rise in Covid-19 cases, it is required that a mask be worn while present in Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services) Interment will follow directly after at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Jackson, TN. There will be a repast to follow the burial at the American Legion located at 165 Perry Switch Rd in Jackson, TN.
For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333

