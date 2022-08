Funeral service for Sammy Cox, age 80, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mr. Cox died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Bethany Rehabilitation Center in Antioch, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Cox will be Friday, August 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.