Teachers receive a warm welcome, orientation in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Classes for Jackson-Madison County schools don’t officially get underway until next week, but teachers and staff are already preparing.

As part of this week’s teacher in-service activities, school leaders hosted a Teacher Welcome event at the Oman Arena on Tuesday.

Faculty were able to meet with other teachers and district leaders, and get oriented for the new school year. One school principal says it’s great to be back.

“There is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, and you know, I’ve been in, been through a lot of opening in-services at a lot of different places and so this is new and this is exciting,” said Anita Tucker, the Principal of South Side High School.

The first day of classes for the Jackson-Madison County School System is Monday, Aug. 8.

