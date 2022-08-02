Town hall held to focus on economic development

JACKSON, Tenn. — A state leader is making stops across Tennessee to hear from local leaders on the topic of economic development.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter began a tour in Jackson on Tuesday by hosting a regional town hall meeting.

“Mostly, it is just for me to meet our partners in these communities, organizations and individuals that we work with, our department works with, just to sort of get to know them for me,” McWhorter said.

He adds that he gets to share what their goals and plans are with those he meets, and vice versa.

McWhorter became commissioner back in July following the departure of Commissioner Bob Rolfe. He served as the former commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration.

One of the topics that came up from local leaders was the state’s response in developing and maintain Tennessee’s infrastructure in the decades to come.

“Our department’s role, the governor’s role in making sure we’re thoughtful about how we plan infrastructure investments. Of course while the governor is in office for the next four years, but really thinking about over the next 10 to 20 years, 30 years is going to be really critical,” McWhorter said.

McWhorter is planning to host other town halls with local leaders across the state in the next two weeks.

“I hope that we, again, can do more of these. I hope that they have the opportunity to do these for themselves. I know that many of the mayors that are here are going through elections. They are probably glad that they are able to go to events, shake hands. Again, it is all about coming together, being together, having community,” McWhorter said.

