Two art shows open in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Art enthusiasts can view two exhibits, which are now open in the Hub City.

Art Boks Studio and Gallery is curating two shows from now until the end of August.

The first is a punk rock art installation on Main Street at The Ned. The second is a recycling show in the theatre gallery.

Director of the studio, Andrew Boks, selected 14 regional artists to come up with recycling projects. They were encouraged to think “Outside of the Boks,” which is also the name of the show.

“And when I started this project, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I looked around me and I thought, you know, everything can be recycled. We don’t need to throw all this trash out,” Boks said.

The art exhibits are free for the public to attend.

