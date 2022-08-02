UT Martin receives anonymous donation

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has been given an anonymous donation.

According to a news release, the university has been given the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction

Management Endowment, which will go to help support the new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

It has been created to meet the state’s workforce needs.

UT Martin says the same donor will also be providing scholarships to qualified students at the second-year level or above who have a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher through the fund.

