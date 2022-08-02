West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon.

According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon.

The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he got his medical degree and completed residency from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

“I am excited to be part of the West Tennessee Healthcare family and look forward to joining the highly respected surgeons at West Tennessee Medical Group,” Espel said.

West Tennessee Healthcare says he specializes in reconstructive surgery, craniofacial surgery, cleft lip and palate surgery, post-

trauma reconstructive surgery, microsurgery, hand surgery, and aesthetic and body contouring surgery.

The release says he also treats treats skin tumors, skin cancer and its reconstruction, as well as aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body contouring.

He will practice at 569 Skyline Drive, Suite 101 in Jackson. You can schedule an appointment by calling (731) 421-0030.

