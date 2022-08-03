3 Tennessee men indicted in thefts from firearms dealers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee men have been indicted on federal charges accusing them in the theft of firearms from dealers, authorities said.

Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, also were charged Monday with possession of stolen firearms, while Dillard was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a news release.

Cunningham and Dillard are in custody. It wasn’t immediately known whether they had attorneys who could comment on the charges. Summers is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Each theft and possession charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and the conspiracy charge is punishable by up to five years. Dillard would face up to 15 years if convicted of the felon in possession charge.

They are accused of stealing a truck from an automotive repair shop. The defendants allegedly stole nine firearms July 8 from a dealer in Greenbrier and 28 firearms on July 14 from a dealer in Woodbury. The defendants then allegedly offered to sell the stolen firearms to a third party, according to the indictment.

