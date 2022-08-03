Airbnb host talks rise in popularity of unique stays

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — More and more travelers are opting for unique stays over traditional hotels when it comes to booking vacations.

Airbnb

Photo Courtesy: Airbnb

Over the past two years alone, nights booked at unique properties such as tiny homes have increased globally by nearly 50%.

Airbnb Superhost Ellis Nanney spoke with us about the rise in popularity of these one-of-a-kind getaways.

“Given the choice when they’re going somewhere new to stay in like a generic hotel room versus something that’s special and was curated by someone with some, a creative process, you know, the decision’s easy,” Nanney said.

Ellis has enjoyed success as an Airbnb host since listing a property in 2019, and says it’s a great source of passive income that can allow for more flexibility in your life.

Anyone interested in becoming a host can click here for information on getting started.

