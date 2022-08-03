Airbnb host talks rise in popularity of unique stays

JACKSON, Tenn. — More and more travelers are opting for unique stays over traditional hotels when it comes to booking vacations.

Over the past two years alone, nights booked at unique properties such as tiny homes have increased globally by nearly 50%.

Airbnb Superhost Ellis Nanney spoke with us about the rise in popularity of these one-of-a-kind getaways.

“Given the choice when they’re going somewhere new to stay in like a generic hotel room versus something that’s special and was curated by someone with some, a creative process, you know, the decision’s easy,” Nanney said.

Ellis has enjoyed success as an Airbnb host since listing a property in 2019, and says it’s a great source of passive income that can allow for more flexibility in your life.

Anyone interested in becoming a host can click here for information on getting started.

For more local news, click here.