Ann Spotswood Koonce, age 79, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and husband to Kenneth W. Koonce, departed this life on their 58th wedding anniversary on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her residence.

Ann was born October 21, 1942 in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of James E. Spotswood and Frances Marion Guy Spotswood, and grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. She was Director of Food Services for Methodist Hospitals and Arlington Developmental Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Ann loved NASCAR and basketball but LOVED her Alabama football. She enjoyed Jeopardy and loved to cook a meal. Ann was devoted to her family.

Mrs. Koonce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth W. Koonce, her daughter, Stacy Thomas (Charles Thompson); her sister, Rochelle Sides-Renda; her granddaughter, Haley Brooke Thomas; her great-granddaughter, Logan Kinsley Thomas; two nieces, Shannon Lambert (Kevin) and Jennifer Wilson (Trevor), four great-nephews, Jacob Shumate, Chase Denson, Cade Wilson and Cole Wilson; and four great-nieces, Hayden Autry, Megan Shumate, Lauren Shumate and Amanda Shumate.

Mrs. Koonce was preceded by her parents, James and Frances Spotswood; her sister, Lyn Spotswood; and her aunt, Edith M. “Wisty” Guy.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Koonce will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Koonce will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

