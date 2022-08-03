Chester County mayoral candidates make their case to voters

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — There are two candidates in the running for the Chester County mayoral race: Incumbent Republican candidate Barry Hutcherson and Independent candidate Dwain Seaton.

Each candidate shared why they are running.





“I believe that I have done a good job, and I want to continue to show that I care for people. And they come to me. I want to be sure that I handle their problem or do my best to help in their situation that they are coming to me about. Be a good leader,” Hutcherson said.

“I have served the county in a capacity in which I am proud of. I served on the school board for 31 years, and served as chairman for 22 years. In that time we built new high schools, and added on to all schools. There are things here in the county I would like to see changed and improved on,” Seaton said.

If elected or re-elected, they say these are the issues they would like to address in the county.

“Our library needs to be added onto. It has a humidity problem that needs to be taken care of. It is too small. We have the money with this opera money to do it, and that is something I would like to see done is to add onto the library. Vocational tech school needs to be added on so people can get more high paying jobs, especially with this Blue Oval City coming to West Tennessee. I would get the election commission a place to store their equipment and hold the elections in,” Seaton said.

“We are still working on trying to get the broadband to Chester County citizens. We have applied for grants, and possibly, if we get that soon it will hurry up our process to get broadband throughout the whole county. We are working on trying to improve our TCAT facility where we can have more classes, improve our area out at the fairgrounds, and possibly have an arena out there like FFA and 4-H,” Hutcherson said.

Both candidates say this is why they are a good fit for Chester County mayor.

“I just want to keep moving forward and see our county grow and do our best to keep taxes down. We have done good in the time that I have been here in the last four years moving forward, and even though I have had some setbacks with the pandemic, I think we are moving forward. I would like to see our Chester County keep moving forward,” Hutcherson said.

“From a leadership standpoint, plus I have worked on budgets for the last 35 years. I know how budgets operate, and I know how to keep them balanced. We needed to keep our budgets balanced. I have been a leader for several years, being on the school board, having my own business, getting along with people, keeping them united and keeping moving forward,” Seaton said.

Election Day is Thursday Aug. 4. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find more news from Chester County here.