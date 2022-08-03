Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections

Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!

This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson.

Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.

The food truck specializes in everything from fried shrimp and shrimp boil, to the biggest fish sandwich you can find in the area.

Coastal Connections is located at 3100 North Highland in Avenue in Jackson. For more information, click here to visit their Facebook page.

