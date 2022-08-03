Former Madison County deputy indicted for assaulting inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Madison County deputy has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to a news release, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving Edward James Vince in May 2021.

The release states that agents determined Vince assaulted an inmate while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail. Vince is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vince with one count of official misconduct on July 1. On August 2, Vince was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Chester County Jail.

