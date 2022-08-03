Hardin County man wanted by Marshals, Savannah Police

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Hardin County man.

The wanted poster says that Joshua Steakley, 42, is wanted by Marshals and the Savannah Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The wanted poster says that Steakley has a violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 6-feet tall and around 185 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah police (731) 925-3200 or Marshals at (731) 431-2803.

