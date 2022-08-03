Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back.

The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Owner of the Barber School, Lamar Hobson Jr. says it’s a way to connect to the community while also providing his barber students with experience.

They plan to hold more free haircut events throughout the year.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community. We used to do this when the old Barber School was open, and now we’re getting it back rolling. We will be doing this back to school, January, Christmas break, Thanksgiving,” Hobson said.

The Barber School is partnering with the Vinyl Plus Depot, which is giving away school supplies.

