Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder.

Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March.

Marshals say four victims were found at the scene, and one of them, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Marshals say Thomas was indicted on second-degree murder and sale and delivery of fentanyl on Aug. 1.

He was found in Humboldt and taken into custody by Marshals on Wednesday morning.

Find updates on local crime here.