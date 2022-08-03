JMCSS Jackson Leadership Conference lets teachers share knowledge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The new school year is just around the corner, and teachers are making sure they’re ready to lead a successful academic school year.

Jackson-Madison County teachers and staff were at Liberty Tech Wednesday morning for the 2022-23 Jackson Leadership Conference.

Educators participated in sessions consisting of curriculum, student engagement, classroom management, and technology, just to name a few.

Chief Academic Officer Tiffany Spight says this conference gives teachers a boost ahead of the academic year. And the best part, it is teachers leading teachers.

“It’s always a really good practice to use teachers who have shown themselves to have high effect scores or teachers who have shown that they have really good teaching strategies in the classroom. An opportunity to share their strategies with other teachers, and this is a way to build capacity in others by sharing professional development with them,” Spight said.

Teachers say they’re excited for the upcoming year and the return of students. Jackson-Madison County classes start back Monday, Aug. 8.

