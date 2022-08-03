Milan police respond to shooting near Rose Garden Apartments

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is addressing a shooting near a local apartment complex.

According to Chief Bobby Sellers, officers responded to possible shots fired near Rose Garden Apartments on Ellis Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say at this time they believe shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene.

Chief Sellers confirms no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Milan Police Department at (731) 686-3309.

