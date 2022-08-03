Milan school teachers getting over $32,000 in grants

MILAN, Tenn. — Grants totaling over $32,000 are going to help Milan students with their education.

The nonprofit Milan Endowment for Growth in Academics is providing 29 grants to the Milan Special School District, according to a news release.

The grants will go to the teachers who will then be able to snag extra educational items for the classroom, create new programs across most subjects, get students out of the classroom on field trips, and will also go to theater and music, the release says.

