Mugshots : Madison County : 08/02/22 – 08/03/22

Tony Brassfield Tony Brassfield: Theft under $999, sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Tony Brassfield: Theft under $999, sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

Channing Hines Channing Hines: Violation of community corrections

Christian Croswait Christian Croswait: Aggravated assault

Christopher Hines Ingram Christopher Hines Ingram: First degree murder

Edward Vince Edward Vince: Official misconduct



Ishmael Williams Ishmael Williams: Aggravated assault

Kaumaine Fuller Kaumaine Fuller: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Lakevis Bowers Lakevis Bowers: Simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Lakevis Bowers: Simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Leana Winters Leana Winters: Aggravated assault

Leigh Swain Leigh Swain: Violation of probation



NC Thomas Jr NC Thomas Jr: Contempt of court

Tabitha Richardson Tabitha Richardson: Violation of probation

Tyreco Sharp Tyreco Sharp: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.