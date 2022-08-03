Nine months to REAL ID deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In nine months a REAL ID will be required to get into certain areas of the country.

Starting May, 3 of 2023, the REAL ID will be required to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights, according to a news release.

To get a REAL ID, all you will need bring one proof of U.S. citizenship, a Social Security card, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. You can find a full list of documents that are acceptable here.

Over two millions REAL IDs have been issued since 2019. You can read more about them here.

