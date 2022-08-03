Quiet Tonight, Showers & Storms Chances Back on Thursday

Mostly sunny and quiet weather is expected this evening but shower and storm chances will increase on Thursday and Friday as a storm system will approach West Tennessee. Warm, humid weather will return for the weekend and a few pop up showers may develop this weekend as well. A more significant cold front will be heading our way next week and we will talk more about it coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear early tonight but clouds will increase into the morning. The winds will stay out of the southwest most of the night and lows will again drop down into the low 70s. Some showers may to try linger late overnight move in from the west but should be dissipating as the night goes on. Chances for rain sit around 20%

THURSDAY:

Rain showers and storms appear to be returning to West Tennessee on Thursday. The severe weather threat looks low but some isolated storm activity is expected to develop in some of the pop up showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will climb up to around 90° before the showers develop. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Skies will become mostly cloudy into the afternoon and clouds will be hanging around most of Thursday night. Thursday night lows will fall down to around 70°. Chances for rain on Thursday currently sit around 60%

FRIDAY:

Rain showers are expected to continue into the day on Friday and just like on Thursday, some embedded storms will also be possible. Gusty winds will again be the main threat if we see any storms developing. Highs on Friday will make it up to around 90° and Friday night lows will dip into the low 70s. The winds will come out of the southwest most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies will hang around on Friday and shower chances will linger into the beginning of the weekend. Chances for rain on Friday currently sit around 50%.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers and some weak storms may linger into the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out Saturday afternoon. The clouds will linger for the beginning of the weekend as well and then clear out as the weekend progresses. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and hot into the mid 90s. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Chances for rain sit around 20% for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week will start out warm and humid again on Monday and that will lead to another round of pop up showers and heat driven thunderstorms. Chances for rain on Monday are currently around 30%. Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 90s before some cooler weather tries to move in for the middle and end of the following work week. The next cold front will approach on Tuesday increasing the shower chances up to 40%. The front will pass through sometime on Wednesday or Thursday leading to around round of showers and storms with it. As the front passes, highs will drop from the 90s to the mid 80s and the winds will change from the southwest to the north for a couple days. This will cut the humidity down some leading a mild finish to the work week. Lows may even fall down into the 60s by Thursday night into Friday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

