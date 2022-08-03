SafeTN app lets Tennesseans report suspicious activity in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security are informing Tennesseans about an app that promotes safety in schools.

The SafeTN app allows you to confidentially report suspicious or concerning activity within schools.

“Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,” said Lee. “As students return to school this month, the SafeTN app is an easy way for parents and guardians to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns.”

Submissions are monitored 24/7 by law enforcement to address concerns such as violence or assault, threats of violence or a planned attack, and physical injury or harm to oneself or others.

The Lee administration is expected to share data and next steps in the coming weeks for the Governor’s recent executive order to enhance school safety across the state. A news release states additional resources will be provided to parents, schools and law enforcement this fall.

Click here to learn more about Lee’s school safety priorities.

For more news across the state, click here.