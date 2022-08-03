Volunteers sought for Jackson’s Read Team

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a new school about to begin, many students need a little extra help in becoming more proficient readers.

That’s where the Read Team comes in. The group is, once again, recruiting volunteers to help students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

They need 200 volunteers to go into six of the public schools during the day for one hour to coach second graders in their reading skills.

Leaders with the Read Team are thankful to the volunteers who have helped so many kids become better readers.

“We really want to thank the community. We’ve had about 200 coaches a year for nine years. That’s a lot of coaches, people that have volunteered, and we just need to do it one more time this year and help these kiddos get on grade reading level,” said James Christoferson, a Program Director for the READ Team.

