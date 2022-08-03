What to know ahead of August 4 Election

JACKSON, Tenn. — It is almost time for the the August 4 State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

In Madison County, voters are anticipating the mayoral, sheriff, and some of the county commission races.

The only contested races in Henderson County are for county commission positions.

In Gibson County, there are the mayoral and circuit court judge races.

Circuit court judge and county commissioner are the top races in Crockett County.

In Hardin County, top races will be for superintendent and county clerk. Plus there are six contested county commission races.

The race of interest in Carroll County is for county sheriff, and Chester County is holding a race for county mayor.

“There’s always room for improvement everywhere you go,” said voter Hayward Vincent.

Madison County voters recommend the youth get out and start voting early to make a good habit of it.

“It’s a right that a lot of blood was spilled to give us,” said Jerry Spore. “That right its really the only way to impact change when change is needed and it’s easy to do.”

“America is a voice of the people, and the people really to represent who they want to run all their laws and stuff, so it’s very important to vote,” said Meet Patel. “As someone who just turned 18, I already got my voters card and I’m ready to vote as well.”

Remember, before heading to the polls, make sure you bring your state or federally issued photo ID. Without it, you won’t be able to cast your ballot.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Madison County, and voters will have to go to their precinct. To find your precinct, click here or call the Madison County Election Commission at (731) 660-1796.

For more information that voters need to know, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Click here to visit our Elections 2022 page, where you can find candidate interviews and results for local elections on Thursday night.