AJ Massey secures vote for Madison County mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new mayor has been chosen in Madison County.

AJ Massey took the lead with over 8,000 votes, beating out his opponent Fren’Cherry Miller.

“It’s overwhelming at the moment for sure, but it’s exciting. Madison County has so much to look forward to over the next several year. And just to be a small part of that is overwhelming, but I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled that the voters of Madison County think that I am worthy enough of that honor. And now the job is not to let them down. It’s to work hard and make sure we do the right things,” Massey said.

