Jackson-Madison County Schools hold open house ahead of new semester

JACKSON, Tenn. — Its back to school in the Hub City!

Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County School System held a district-wide open house to kick the school year off.

This was a chance for all parents and students to meet faculty and staff at each school in the district.

“We’re just so excited to start off the school year in our new building,” said Ramonica Dorsey, Principal of Jackson Central-Merry High School. “So, thank you guys, we love our students, we love our district, we love our staff, and it’s going to be a fabulous year.”

This will be the first year that JCM will have a senior class into their new building.

