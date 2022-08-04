Madison County bands prep for Bicentennial Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local marching bands are preparing for a big celebration.

The Bicentennial Parade is coming up, and local school bands have come together to perform a mass band practice.

Thursday morning’s practice included the North Side, South Side, Madison, and Liberty bands.

Students have gathered together under a common goal to show support to the arts, the school system, and the community of Madison County by playing together in the parade.

The day’s practice centers around the bands marching and playing at the same time.

“We are so proud of these students because they have taken their summer break, basically still their last few days of summer, to come out and practice for this,” said Kristy White, the District-wide Consulting Teacher-Music for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The Bicentennial Parade will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 in downtown Jackson.

