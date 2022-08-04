Malinda Ann Brooks Williams

On August, 3rd 2022, Malinda Ann Brooks Williams was called home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ after a valiant and God-filled journey with cancer. She was born on a chilly Saturday morning in Memphis, TN to William & Frances (née Becky) Brooks. She was the strong-willed, curly-haired, often bratty yet beloved baby sister of Larry, Mandy, Wyatt & Lee Brooks.

Always the quiet warrior, she endured and conquered medical difficulties as a newborn – nearly dying before she had a chance to impact the world around her. Her will to live and God’s purpose for her life have prevailed since Day One.

A few of her favorite things were dancing, painting, Sesame Street, the beach, antiquing, olives, movies, music, & sweet tea.

Throughout her rich live she struggled as a single mom, overcame adversity, and walked through the fire of mental illness. She loved and she lost. Ultimately, she gave her burdens to the Lord; finding new purpose and strength and a complete mindset change. She embodied the change that comes from embracing God’s grace and help.

She exemplified so many wholehearted values to those around her from forgiveness to empathy to the benefit of the doubt because of her faith and love in people and in God. She was proud of her family, friends, community and most importantly, herself.

Ms. Ann was a cherished and encouraging coworker with a heart for people. She was a staple in McKenzie having been a leader at Druthers, E.W. James & A Place Called Home. She served as a member of Long Heights Baptist Church, and the ABC II Sunday School group.

In death, she rejoins her mother & her father, she dances with her brother Larry Brooks and laughs with her sister Lee (née Brooks) Gray. She also joins her dear husband Don Williams, Jr. in eternal peace.

She is survived by her three dynamic children, Ashley Brooks, Tanner Brooks & Jackson Brooks, her older siblings and rocks of her life, Amanda Epperson and Wyatt Brooks, as well as her beautiful and hilarious grandchildren, Carson Brooks & Rachel Brooks; her “In Love” children, Donnie Williams, Dawn Farley, Justin Williams and Josh Williams and their families. She was loved and comforted by her dog, Boomer and her grand dog Punchy.

She is also survived by her community. She will be remembered and loved as “Ms Ann” by many through her kindness, her grace, & her being. May we all exude and spread God’s love like she did: be it giving a small gift, covering a shift, visiting the unvisited or giving a million dollar smile to everyone known and unknown.

Ann’s Memorial Service will be held at Long Heights Baptist Church, 260 Old Paris Rd, McKenzie, TN 38201, on Sunday, August 7th with visitation from 3pm – 5pm and Memorial Service from 5pm – 7pm. Burial will be with family at Mt. Olivet cemetery the following morning.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: Long Heights Baptist Church Building Fund or Carroll Count Humane Society are tremendously appreciated.

