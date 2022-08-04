Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes.

Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.

Wiser says he’s thankful to everyone for their support.

“It’s exciting. I just want to thank the voters, and we had a great turn out. They supported me, and I’m looking forward to going to work and working for the voters of Madison County,” Wiser said.

Wiser says he plans to focus on recruiting and retention, limiting violent crime, making our schools safer, and more.

He says he will be a working sheriff for all of Madison County, to create a safer environment for everyone here.

You can see the full results from the Madison County race here.

