Diamon O’Daniel joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team in August 2022 as a Multimedia Journalist. She was born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee.

As a Jacksonian she is excited to work alongside the community and continue her education at Jackson State Community College.

Diamon has always enjoyed storytelling and bringing people together. Journalism has the perfect way of combining those aspects, with a focus on allowing people to be heard.

When Diamon is not in the field or studying, she loves spending time at her local church, and being around family & friends.

You can reach out to Diamon with any news tips, events or just to say hello at dodaniel@wbbjtv.com. You can also reach out to her at @wb.diamon_ on Instagram.