FHU Theatre to present ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ this month

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The FHU Theatre’s Alumni Show returns this month with a production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.”

Courtesy: Freed-Hardeman University



Rehearsals are currently underway for the show, with this version including a twist that combines characters and bringing the cast down from 20 to 12.

FHU alumnus and show director Kevin Record says you can expect some characters to act differently, and with the help of the set designer, sound director and lighting director, the look of a train has been evoked on the stage for a very stylized production.

Showtimes will be held at 7 p.m. nightly on August 18, 19 and 20, with a 2 p.m. show also being offered on Saturday, August 20.

The production will be held at the Black Box Theatre, located at 145 East Main Street in Henderson.

This is the fourth year for the FHU Alumni Show, which began in 2018 as a way for alumni to stay connected and bring arts to the community.

Click here for ticket information.

