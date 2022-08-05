Grand opening held for Men of Hope

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community.

On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house.

After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited to expand with the Victor House.

Hendricks says the house is a 12 month program to help those battling addiction acclimate back to the world, clean.

Mitchell Bowman was the first person to enter the Men of Hope program and says it has changed his life.

“I got to the point where I had tried everything, and it didn’t work. So I cried out to God, He answered my cry, and he brought me to the Men of Hope and it has changed my life. It has saved me. Christ saved me,” Bowman said.

